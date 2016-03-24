FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Terror suspect El Bakraoui was not on wanted lists: Dutch minister
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 24, 2016 / 6:02 PM / a year ago

Terror suspect El Bakraoui was not on wanted lists: Dutch minister

Ibrahim El Bakraoui, one of the suicide bombers who carried out the attacks on Tuesday, is pictured in Gaziantep, Turkey, in 2015 in this image made available March 24, 2016 by Haberturk newspaper. REUTERS/Haberturk newspaper via Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - The Islamic State militant who blew himself up at Brussels airport this week was not on any Dutch or international wanted lists, Dutch justice minister Ard van der Steur said on Thursday.

“We checked with our Belgian, German and Turkish colleagues and in all cases he was not registered in our systems,” Van der Steur told a news conference called 24 hours after Turkey announced that Ibrahim El Bakraoui was a known suspect whom it had twice deported.

Van der Steur also said that El Bakraoui had been deported from Turkey to the Netherlands only once, contradicting assertions by Turkey’s government.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.