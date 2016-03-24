Terror suspect El Bakraoui was not on wanted lists: Dutch minister

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - The Islamic State militant who blew himself up at Brussels airport this week was not on any Dutch or international wanted lists, Dutch justice minister Ard van der Steur said on Thursday.

“We checked with our Belgian, German and Turkish colleagues and in all cases he was not registered in our systems,” Van der Steur told a news conference called 24 hours after Turkey announced that Ibrahim El Bakraoui was a known suspect whom it had twice deported.

Van der Steur also said that El Bakraoui had been deported from Turkey to the Netherlands only once, contradicting assertions by Turkey’s government.