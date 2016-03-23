U.S., allies should boost intel sharing after Belgium attacks: Clinton to CNN

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic presidential front-runner Hillary Clinton said on Tuesday the United States and its allies should work to better coordinate intelligence following the Belgium attacks and increase the security near airports and other soft targets.

Clinton, speaking to CNN television, also said U.S. officials should avoid actions and rhetoric that imply the country is at war with an entire religion, saying that would be “not only wrong, but dangerous.”

Separately, Clinton told MSNBC television that the coalition fighting Islamic State militants would “not be able to claim success” until it had taken back Iraqi territory seized by the group last year.

Clinton also told MSNBC the threat presented by Islamic State in Libya was not yet comparable to the situation in Syria.

“What we now face is not chaos. We do face some strongholds where ISIS is taking up territory and we have to go after those,” Clinton said, using an acronym for the militant group. “But even with the challenges we face in Libya, we are not looking yet, and I hope we never will, at the kind of threats we see coming out of Syria.”