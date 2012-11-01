James Murdoch retains place on BSkyB board

News International Chairman James Murdoch is seen speaking to parliamentarians in London in this November 10, 2011 file photograph. REUTERS/Parbul TV via Reuters TV/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - James Murdoch’s seat on the board of pay-TV group BSkyB was opposed by just 5 percent of voting shareholders at the company’s annual investor meeting in London on Thursday.

Murdoch, who stepped down as chairman over a phone hacking scandal at News Corp’s British newspapers arm, was present at the meeting. News Corp is a major investor in BSkyB.

Ealier on Thursday BSkyB reported strong first-quarter earnings growth as price rises and the sale of additional products to subscribers helped reassure investors who had been fearing a slowdown.