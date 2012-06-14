FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BSKYB, BT shares slide on pricey UK soccer TV deal
#Global Markets
June 14, 2012 / 7:30 AM / 5 years ago

BSKYB, BT shares slide on pricey UK soccer TV deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A pedestrian walks past British Telecom telephone boxes in London May 13, 2010. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

LONDON (Reuters) - Shares in broadcaster BSkyB BSY.L and telecoms company BT (BT.L) fell on Thursday after the companies agreed to fork out 3 billion pounds ($4.7 billion) to se cure live domestic broadcasting rights to English Premier League soccer.

The price of the three-year contract, which cements the Premier League’s position as the most valuable domestic soccer competition in the world, represents a 70 percent increase.

Shares in BSkyB were down 6.5 percent at 650 pence by 0713 GMT and trading at their lowest point since April. Shares in BT were down 3.5 percent.

Numis analysts Paul Richards and Gareth Davies said BSkyB would be paying about 140 million pounds a year more for the rights than the market had anticipated. They said that overall they retained a positive stance on the stock but trimmed their rating to “Add” from “Buy” and cut their share price target to 815 pence from 825 pence.

“Although the price increase was higher than our forecast, we are pleased that the uncertainty over PL (Premier League) rights has been resolved,” they wrote in a note to clients, adding that they did not expect consensus forecasts for 2014 and 2015 earnings to change.

Reporting by Paul Hoskins; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
