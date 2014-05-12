FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 12, 2014 / 6:51 AM / 3 years ago

21st Century Fox notes previous talks on Sky assets, but no agreement reached

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox said on Monday that it had held numerous talks about combining the Sky-branded European satellite platforms in Britain, Germany and Italy, but it noted that no agreement had ever been reached.

“Over the years we’ve had numerous internal discussions regarding the organizational and ownership structure of the European Sky-branded satellite platforms,” the company said in a statement.

“From time to time these conversations have included BSkyB, however no agreement between the parties has ever been reached.”

Earlier on Monday, British Sky Broadcasting said it was in early talks with 21st Century Fox over the possible acquisition of its pay-TV assets in Germany and Italy, Sky Deutschland and Sky Italia, confirming weekend reports.

Reporting by Paul Sandle, Editing by Brenda Goh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
