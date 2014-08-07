FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU regulators to decide on BSkyB's German, Italian deals by Sept. 11
August 7, 2014 / 11:11 AM / 3 years ago

EU regulators to decide on BSkyB's German, Italian deals by Sept. 11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A British Sky Broadcasting Group (BSkyB) logo is seen at the company's UK headquarters in west London July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators will decide by Sept. 11 whether to clear British broadcaster BSkyB’s BSY.L planned $9 billion takeover of Rupert Murdoch’s pay-TV companies in Germany and Italy, the European Commission said on Thursday.

BSkyB will become the leading pay-TV provider in Europe after the deals, the latest example of traditional entertainment companies reinforcing their operations to compete against more nimble Internet rivals.

The combined company will have operations in Britain, Ireland, Germany, Austria and Italy. Sky Italia is Italy’s biggest pay-TV operator while Sky Deutschland has been growing strongly.

The EU competition watchdog can approve the deal without conditions if it does not see any antitrust issues or demand concessions to allay concerns.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by William Hardy

