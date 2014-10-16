Demand for programs on the go lifts BSkyB first quarter results

Two British Sky Broadcasting (BSkyB) employee minibuses pass each other in west London July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - A demand for entertainment on the go helped Britain’s BSkyB to report slightly better-than-expected first-quarter profits in its final results before it expands into Europe.

Britain’s dominant pay-TV provider agreed in June to pay $9 billion to buy Rupert Murdoch’s Sky Deutschland and Sky Italia to take its hunt for growth abroad by creating a media powerhouse with 20 million customers.

BSkyB has decided its future growth lies in creating a European pay-TV leader that will operate in Britain, Ireland, Germany, Austria and Italy, after encountering its toughest market conditions in its 25-year history.

On Thursday the group posted results for the three months to the end of September showing a record 309,000 users signing up to its Sky Go Extra service which allows subscribers to watch programs on phones and tablet computers when away from home.

“The investments that we have made in new connected TV services are delivering growing benefits to our business,” Chief Executive Jeremy Darroch said. “Our mobile TV service Sky Go Extra achieved a record quarter of growth.”

After growing rapidly in the last two decades by offering premium TV channels carrying movies and sports, Sky has recently focused on selling its existing customers more services, such as broadband, as the number of those new households signing up starts to slow.

It added 46,000 net new TV customers and 75,000 new broadband customers, lifting adjusted operating profit by 11 percent to 316 million pounds ($504 million) and slightly ahead of forecasts at 311 million pounds.