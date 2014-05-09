FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BSkyB moves to gain control of Sky Deutschland, Sky Italia: Bloomberg
#Deals
May 9, 2014 / 10:46 PM / 3 years ago

BSkyB moves to gain control of Sky Deutschland, Sky Italia: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - British Sky Broadcasting Group Plc BSY.L is trying to gain control of Sky Deutschland AG SKYDn.DE and Sky Italia through a deal valued at 10 billion euros ($13.76 billion), Bloomberg reported quoting people familiar with the situation.

The deal will consolidate Rupert Murdoch’s Europe-based pay TV assets by combining 21st Century Fox Inc’s (FOXA.O) 39 percent stake in BSkyB with its 55 percent stake in Sky Deutschland and the wholly owned Sky Italia.

The companies have been in talks for months and a deal could be announced this summer, the report said. (link.reuters.com/kyw29v)

The talks, however, could still fail to reach an agreement.

Murdoch-controlled Fox’s stake in Sky Deutschland is valued at 3 billion euros, while Sky Italia is valued at about 5 billion euros, Bloomberg reported.

BSkyB and Fox declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

($1 = 0.7269 Euros)

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore, Kate Holton in London and Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Joyjeet Das

