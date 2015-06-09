FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BT to offer Champions League soccer to TV customers for free
June 9, 2015 / 10:06 AM / 2 years ago

BT to offer Champions League soccer to TV customers for free

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s BT said on Tuesday it would offer Champions League soccer matches to new and existing customers of its TV service for free, and to its broadband subscribers for 5 pounds a month, as it ramps up the pressure on arch rival Sky.

BT outbid Sky by paying 897 million pounds ($1.4 billion) for a three-year package of matches, including glamor ties such as Juventus versus Barcelona.

The move was the latest huge bet in BT’s strategy to use premium sports programing as a peg to sell its core services of superfast broadband and build a TV service.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Paul Sandle

