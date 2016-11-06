FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BT investor says firm should consider Openreach split: Telegraph
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 6, 2016 / 4:45 PM / 10 months ago

BT investor says firm should consider Openreach split: Telegraph

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A BT Openreach van is seen parked in central London, Britain, February 29, 2016.Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's biggest broadband provider BT (BT.L) should consider selling off its Openreach network division, shareholder Aviva Investors has suggested, according to a Sunday Telegraph report.

Broadband providers including Sky (SKYB.L), TalkTalk (TALK.L) and Vodafone (VOD.L) want regulator Ofcom to force BT to spin off its Openreach networks division, saying such a move would encourage more investment and improve service.

BT said in October that there was a "strong case" for the group to invest more in fiber-optic broadband networks, but the numbers would not add up if it was forced to spin off its network division.

"They obviously have been clear that they don't want to do it, but that doesn't mean it can't be done," the newspaper quoted Trevor Green, Aviva's head of UK equities. "We just think it should be something which should be explored."

Last month the British government said "nothing is off the table" when asked whether breaking up the telecoms group could help deliver the scale and speed of fiber broadband connections it says are needed.

Reporting by William James; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.