BT mobile network grappling with technical issues: Telegraph
#Technology News
October 6, 2014 / 12:01 AM / 3 years ago

BT mobile network grappling with technical issues: Telegraph

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The British Telecom tower is seen in Birmingham, central England February 10, 2009. REUTERS/Darren Staples

(Reuters) - UK-based BT Group PLC could take until beyond the current financial year to return to the consumer mobile market, due to technical problems, the Telegraph reported.

The company is trying to use Wi-Fi networks to carry voice call and data traffic, rather than a 4G mobile network, the Telegraph said, citing sources.(bit.ly/1vDmJ2V)

There is a possibility that the launch might now be delayed to the second quarter of next year, the newspaper said, citing a source.

The more traffic that is carried over 4G, the more the company will have to pay via its deal with EE, which partnered with BT last year. [ID:nL6N0I0238]

A BT spokesman told the Telegraph that the plans were still on track, which indicates that the company could choose to launch it using only the EE network, bearing high costs.

BT is also working on its Home Hub router to turn it into a miniature 4G mobile mast to use 4G radio spectrum, for which it paid around 186 million stg last year, the newspaper said.

BT could not be reached for immediate comments outside regular working hours.

Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
