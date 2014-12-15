FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Telekom CEO says expects deal with BT in first quarter
December 15, 2014 / 7:20 PM / 3 years ago

Deutsche Telekom CEO says expects deal with BT in first quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

File photograph shows the BT communication tower in the background as people walk on Primrose Hill in London February 3, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/Files

MANNHEIM, Germany (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) said on Monday it expects to complete negotiations over the sale of its British mobile telephone subsidiary EE to BT (BT.L) in the first quarter of 2015.

Negotiations with BT went very well and should be completed in the first quarter, Deutsche Telekom CEO Tim Hoettges told Reuters on the sidelines of an event in the German city of Mannheim.

“If no significant obstacles arise in the due diligence process, it will pass quickly,” Hoettges said.

BT said earlier on Monday it had entered into exclusive talks with EE owners Orange (ORAN.PA) and Deutsche Telekom to buy EE for 12.5 billion pounds ($19.6 billion).

Reporting by Peter Maushagen; writing by Kirsti Knolle; editing by David Clarke

