7 months ago
Italian prosecutors launch probe into BT's local unit: sources
January 24, 2017 / 4:24 PM / 7 months ago

Italian prosecutors launch probe into BT's local unit: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Milan prosecutors have opened an investigation into BT's (BT.L) Italian unit over alleged false accounting and embezzlement, two sources with knowledge of the matter said, hours after the parent company issued a profit warning linked to the scandal.

BT lost a fifth of its market value on Tuesday when the Italian accounting irregularities compounded a sudden slowdown in its British government work, forcing the telecoms group to cut forecasts for the next two years.

The telecoms group said a review had found a complex set of improper sales, purchase and leasing transactions at the Italian unit, leaving it with a 530 million pound ($663 million) black hole in its accounts.

No one has been placed under investigation by the Milan prosecutors for the time being, the sources told Reuters.

Reporting by Emilio Parodi, writing by Agnieszka Flak

