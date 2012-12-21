FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BT ordered to repay overcharged communications providers
December 21, 2012 / 9:40 AM / 5 years ago

BT ordered to repay overcharged communications providers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Telephone boxes are seen in central London November 11, 2010. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - BT Group PLC must repay its corporate customers after overcharging for ethernet services, the British market regulator Ofcom said on Friday.

The British telecoms operator faces a total 94.823 million pounds ($154.19 million) refund to communications providers BSkyB, Talk Talk, Virgin Media, Verizon UK and Cable & Wireless.

Ofcom received the first complaint that charges levied by BT for high-speed data services were "not cost orientated" in 2010, and continued receiving related claims before issuing its final determination on the dispute on December 20 2012.

BT, which said in November its second quarter revenues had been hit by a triple whammy of recession, regulation and rain, can appeal the decision over the next two months.

Reporting By Isla Binnie; editing by Sarah Young

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
