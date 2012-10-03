FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kazakh BTA bank agrees $11.2 billion debt restructuring
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 3, 2012 / 11:04 AM / 5 years ago

Kazakh BTA bank agrees $11.2 billion debt restructuring

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ASTANA (Reuters) - Kazakh bank BTA BTAS.KZ has agreed a preliminary term sheet with creditors to restructure $11.2 billion of debt, the bank said on Wednesday, triggering a rally in its heavily-discounted bonds.

Kazakh sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna, the bank’s majority shareholder, agreed to convert its deposits into equity and issue a $1.592 billion interest-bearing subordinated loan.

Creditors will exchange their interests for a package of new notes and cash, BTA said in a statement. The new notes will have a nominal amount of $750 million with a semi-annual coupon of 5.5 percent per year and maturity in 2022.

Senior noteholders will also receive $957.8 million of cash and $88.8 million of new notes. Recovery unit holders will receive $660.2 million in cash and $61.2 million of new notes.

“We hope to complete the restructuring by year-end 2012,” BTA Chief Executive Yerik Balapanov said in a statement.

All creditors had agreed to the non-binding term sheet, with the exception of Nomura International, BTA said.

BTA’s $2.1 billion 2018 bond jumped at least 5 cents on the news to more than 30 cents on the dollar.

Reporting by Maria Gordeeva; Additional reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Writing by Robin Paxton; Editing by Douglas Busvine

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.