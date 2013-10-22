Brazil's BTG mulls bid for JPMorgan physical commodities business: report

(Reuters) - Grupo BTG Pactual SA BBTG11.SA, the Brazilian investment bank founded by billionaire André Esteves, is working on a bid for JPMorgan Chase & Co’s (JPM.N) $3.3 billion physical commodities business, according to a report on Tuesday.

Latin America’s largest independent investment bank is in the early stages of reviewing the financial information, Bloomberg reported, citing a person with direct knowledge of the matter. No details on the size of the bid were provided.

Both BTG Pactual and JPMorgan declined to comment on the Bloomberg story.

Last week, JPMorgan launched the sale of the business, which includes its crude oil, natural gas and base metals trading operations.

The news comes months after BTG Pactual started a $300 million push into commodity markets.

Buying JPMorgan’s physical commodity trading operations would be BTG’s first major acquisition after a string of high-profile appointments, including former Noble Group Ltd (NOBG.SI) Chief Executive Officer Ricardo Leiman.

JPMorgan announced plans to exit physical commodity trading in July as Wall Street faces heightened scrutiny from regulators and politicians on their role in the natural resources supply chain.

Bankers and industry sources have said potential buyers could come from one of several areas: foreign banks like BTG Pactual that are not subject to Federal Reserve regulations; merchant traders that are expanding into metals markets; or wealthy, risk-hungry investors such as private equity and sovereign wealth funds, both of which have delved into commodity trading in recent years.