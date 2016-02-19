FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EFG says in exclusive BSI talks, no decision yet made‍​
February 19, 2016 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

EFG says in exclusive BSI talks, no decision yet made‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Swiss private bank BSI is seen at a branch office in Zurich March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss bank EFG International AG (EFGN.S) said on Friday it was in exclusive talks with Grupo BTG Pactual SA BBTG11.SA about acquiring the Brazilian company’s Swiss private bank BSI.

“EFG International (EFG) has taken note of an online Ticino media report according to which EFG is in exclusive discussions with BTG Pactual in relation to a potential acquisition of BSI and that a decision is imminent,” EFG said in a statement.

“In accordance with SIX regulations, EFG confirms that it is in exclusive discussions with BTG Pactual regarding a potential acquisition of BSI,” EFG said. “No decision has been made.”

Two sources with knowledge of the plan told Reuters this week that Sao Paulo-based BTG Pactual is in talks to combine its Swiss-based private-banking unit with EFG in a transaction that could be announced as early as next week.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin, editing by John Miller

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
