Brazil's BTG Pactual confirms talks with EFG for BSI deal

The logo of Swiss private bank BSI is seen at a branch office in Zurich March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual SA BBTG11.SA confirmed on Friday that it was in exclusive talks with Swiss bank EFG International AG (EFGN.S) about selling the Brazilian company’s Swiss private bank BSI.

BTG Pactual added that it could not currently say whether the sides would reach a final agreement on the terms and conditions for a deal. Reuters reported previously that the talks could yield an accord as soon as next week.