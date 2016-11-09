BTG Pactual slumps after profit miss, management reshuffle

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Shares in Grupo BTG Pactual SA posted their biggest slump in two months on Wednesday after Latin America's largest independent investment bank reshuffled key management and board positions and missed third-quarter profit estimates by a large margin.

In a securities filing, BTG Pactual said on Wednesday that Chairman Persio Arida quit for personal reasons and will be replaced by co-Chief Executive Officer Marcelo Kalim. Roberto Sallouti will become the bank's sole CEO.

Late Tuesday, São Paulo-based BTG Pactual said third-quarter profit fell the most on record on an annual and quarterly basis, reflecting money-losing bets at a recently spun-off commodities sales and trading unit and the disposal of a majority stake in a Swiss private banking unit.

Units, a blend of common and preferred shares in BTG Pactual's investment-banking and private-equity divisions, shed as much as 5.6 percent in early Wednesday trading, before clawing back most of the losses in the afternoon. The stock is down 11 percent in the past three months.

The unexpected profit slump and management changes come as BTG Pactual reshapes itself a year after founder and former CEO André Esteves was arrested in connection with a corruption probe in Brazil.

Sallouti said in a conference call to discuss results that profitability will improve in coming quarters as BTG Pactual deploys excess capital in core activities from investment banking to asset management. Such moves will "be carried out in a very careful manner," he said in the call.

Still, analysts said it will only be clear after the fourth quarter whether BTG Pactual will be able to return to healthy recurring operational numbers. Goldman Sachs analyst Carlos Macedo put his target price and estimates on units of BTG Pactual on review, pending the call.

"It will take us time to reposition our business to levels of profitability similar to those we saw at the end of last year," Sallouti said. "We'll be very careful with our balance sheet in the short term, we'll am at keeping it stable."

ARIDA

Arida had taken the reins of BTG Pactual's board after billionaire financier Esteves relinquished his executive duties at BTG Pactual. Sallouti and Kalim also took over as co-CEOs when Esteves left. Assets have fallen more than half since Esteves' arrest.

Partner James Oliveira has also decided to leave BTG Pactual's controlling shareholder group, known as the top seven partners, and will be replaced by partner Jose Zitelmann. In addition, Guillermo Ortiz, a former president of Mexico's central bank, will join the board.

Net income fell 30 percent from the previous quarter to 661 million reais ($209 million). Profit was the lowest in over three years and missed the average consensus estimate of 967 million reais compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Net revenues slid 41 percent from the prior quarter, with income from sales and trading turning negative for the first time since at least 2011. Investment banking revenue topped expectations, while corporate lending underperformed as outstanding loans declined 58 percent.

Excluding the losses in the commodities unit, renamed Engelhart Commodity Trading Partners LLC, revenue would have still dropped 16 percent from the prior quarter because of a weaker quarter for interest rates and its energy trading desks.

Total expenses tumbled 45 percent, largely reflecting a bonus reversal at Engelhart due to the heavy trading losses in the quarter.