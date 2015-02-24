BTG Pactual seen hitting record profit despite higher provisions

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Grupo BTG Pactual SA, the largest Latin American independent investment bank, probably earned record fourth-quarter profit in spite of surging loan-loss provisions as some large corporate borrowers faced headwinds repaying their debt, a Reuters poll said on Tuesday.

A mandatory payment of interest on equity lowered BTG Pactual’s tax rate in the quarter, helping the São Paulo-based lender offset the impact of souring credit market trends and weak financial advisory proceeds, the poll showed.

Net income probably rose to 875 million reais ($306 million) in the quarter, up 13.8 percent and 13.9 percent on a quarterly and annual bases, according to the poll. Annualized return on equity climbed to 19 percent at the end of December, close to the bank’s long-term guidance of 20 percent.

BTG Pactual will unveil results late on Wednesday. Executives led by Chief Executive Officer André Esteves will discuss results with investors on a conference call the following day.

Corporate lending, a key revenue line, likely fell to the lowest in almost four years as BTG Pactual had to cut loan exposure and raise provisions in the wake of Eneva SA’s bankruptcy protection. According to the poll, provisions at BTG Pactual rose by about 200 million reais in the quarter.

Eneva was not the only large borrower in Brazil facing refinancing woes. Engineering, shipbuilding and oil services firms saw access to capital markets curtailed after federal prosecutors escalated a corruption investigation into some of their contracts with state-controlled oil producer Petróleo Brasileiro SA.

The probe, known as “Operation Car Wash,” forced other banks including Itaú Unibanco Holding SA and Banco do Brasil SA to raise provisions on loans to companies involved in that scandal.

Nevertheless, the poll forecast a 9.6 percent rise in net revenue to 1.865 billion reais as asset and wealth management income jumped. However, investment-banking revenue slipped for the third straight quarter, and income from sales and trading fell slightly in the light of weak capital markets activity in Brazil, the poll found.

Compensation rose, although fell at a share of revenues. Administrative expenses, excluding banker salaries and bonuses, sank 19.1 percent in the quarter, propping up profit, the poll found.