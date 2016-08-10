FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BTG Pactual open to 'all options' to deploy excess capital
August 10, 2016 / 3:16 PM / a year ago

BTG Pactual open to 'all options' to deploy excess capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Grupo BTG Pactual SA is considering all strategic options to deploy excess capital and boost shareholder returns once cash from a slew of asset sales enters the coffers of Latin America's largest independent investment bank, executives said on Wednesday.

In a conference call to discuss second-quarter results, Chief Financial Officer João Dantas said once the sale of control of Swiss private bank BSI SA and the spin-off of a commodities trading unit is finalized later this year, BTG Pactual's capital ratio will go to about 20 percent from 14 percent currently. The bank is "open to all strategic options" to use spare capital in an efficient way, he said.

