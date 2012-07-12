BTG Pactual and former Vale CEO to form new miner

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - BTG Pactual BBTG11.SA, Brazil’s largest independent investment bank, has teamed up with Roger Agnelli, former CEO of miner Vale (VALE5.SA), to set up a mining venture focused on Latin America and Africa, the bank said in a Thursday securities filing.

The partnership with Agnelli’s investment company AGN Participacoes will involve investments worth up to $520 million to finance development and growth of the business through acquisitions and organic growth, BTG said.

The association between BTG, controlled by billionaire financier Andre Esteves, and Agnelli, who started his career at Banco Bradesco (BBDC4.SA), unites two of Brazil’s most notable dealmakers of the past decade.

Agnelli, 53, clinched Vale’s top job after 19 years as an investment banker with Bradesco. Known for his discipline and hot temper, he instilled a culture of meritocracy that turned Vale into Brazil’s No. 1 exporter and a Wall Street darling.

Vale’s revenues rose 13-fold during Agnelli’s 10 years as chief executive. Profit at the company, which under Agnelli diversified by expanding from iron ore into nickel and fertilizers, jumped about 11-fold, while production of iron ore -- its flagship product -- almost doubled.

BTG and Esteves himself have become symbols of Brazil’s growing economic might, competing head to head with global investment banks in a country with bustling capital markets and a promising growth outlook.

Since it was formed it 2009, BTG has been on a deal-making frenzy in Brazil and abroad as Esteves, the bank’s CEO and majority shareholder, strives to turn the firm into the largest investment bank in emerging markets by the end of the decade.