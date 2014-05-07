BTG Pactual beats estimates amid sharp drop in banker bonuses

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Grupo BTG Pactual SA BBTG11.SA, Latin America’s largest independent investment bank, beat first-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday after management slashed banker bonuses and expenses as revenue slipped.

Net income at the São Paulo-based lender, controlled by billionaire financier André Esteves, came in at 832 million reais ($373 million) in the quarter, well above the 797 million reais estimate in a Reuters poll of three analysts.

Compared with the fourth quarter, profit rose 8.3 percent, while on an annual basis it soared 35.9 percent - the result of a tumble in taxes amid stable revenue and a slight decline in expenses.

Chief Executive Officer Esteves, who insists that BTG Pactual’s business is more stable than analysts think, weathered the toughest start to a year in Brazilian capital markets in a decade by cutting banker bonuses by 28 percent in the wake of lower private-equity and asset management income. Sales and trading thrived as Esteves’ drive to enter commodities bore fruit, with revenue jumping 158 percent on a quarterly basis.

The results could be seen as transitional, as Esteves’ efforts to expand in areas such as commodities and in countries such as Mexico, Chile and Colombia are only likely to impact results in coming quarters, the bank said in a securities filing. BTG Pactual and peers are struggling with rising risk aversion that is weighing down on share and bond offerings throughout Latin America this year.

“Our activities are beginning to show more positive readings, with a very successful showing from our commodities sales and trading unit,” Esteves was quoted on the filing as saying. “In spite of the weak capital and balance sheet allocation and the weak performance of capital markets in the region, we remain optimistic for the rest of the year.”

Management will discuss first-quarter earnings with investors at a call early on Wednesday.

Annualized return on equity was 20.2 percent in the first quarter, compared with the 19.4 percent estimate in the poll, and in line with Esteves’ 20 percent target for the long run. Return on equity, or ROE, is a measure of how well a bank spends shareholder money.

Wages and banker compensation in the first quarter fell to 384 million reais from 535 million reais in the fourth quarter, reflecting weaker capital markets activity and declining asset management revenues. General expenses fell 12.7 percent, despite the bank’s expansion into different regions and markets.

Total revenue fell 5.2 percent to 1.71 billion reais on a quarterly basis, missing the poll’s estimate of 1.74 billion reais.

Principal investments - or income from investing the bank’s own money on hedge funds, buyouts and real estate - unexpectedly swung to a loss after real estate and private-equity investments flopped. The line has a 115 million real shortfall, compared with the poll’s estimate of 385 million reais in gains in the quarter.

BTG Pactual’s loan book fell slightly to 39.44 billion reais at the end of March, while value at risk, or a gauge of the maximum amount of losses permitted in one day, rose to 89.3 million reais - about 5 percent more in both an annual and quarterly basis, the filing said.