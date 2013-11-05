Global markets help propel Brazil's BTG Pactual profit

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - A rally in global equity markets that drove U.S. markets to all-time highs helped spur a 22 percent jump in profit at Grupo BTG Pactual SA, Latin America’s largest independent investment bank, in the third quarter.

The São Paulo-based lender, controlled by billionaire financier André Esteves, earned 746 million reais ($327 million) in net income, according to a securities filing on Tuesday. The average estimate of three analysts compiled by Thomson Reuters forecast profit of 781 million reais in the three months ended on September 30.

BTG Pactual is struggling with flagging equity, bond and derivatives markets this year in Brazil, its home turf, and other Latin American countries. The bank’s global markets division, whose hedge funds trade all types of financial instruments worldwide, generated most of the third-quarter revenue as the Standard and Poor’s S&P500 index remained on track to post its strongest annual performance in about a decade.

“Markets continued to be challenging amid an uncertain environment. Yet, we delivered solid results, especially in our client franchises,” Esteves was quoted in the filing as saying. “We are satisfied with the performance of our principal investments unit in spite of the relatively low capital allocation and market risk.”

Esteves, 45, has steered the bank through turbulent times in Brazilian capital markets by sharing investment risks with clients in sectors from oil and gas to logistics and agribusiness. BTG Pactual has moved to a more conservative market approach this year away from U.S. mortgages, global credit markets and emerging market assets ahead of the U.S. federal Reserve’s dismantling of years of ample monetary stimulus.

Management will discuss the results with investors at a conference call early on Wednesday.

PRINCIPAL INVESTMENTS

Compared with the second quarter, net revenue rose 41 percent to 1.42 billion reais, after the principal investments line posted income of 293 million reais. A jump in principal investments - or income from investing the bank’s own money on hedge funds, buyouts and real estate - helped offset investment-banking revenue, which fell 25 percent, and sales and trading results, down 44 percent from the prior three months.

Merchant banking, the unit within principal investments that mimic a private-equity fund, swung to income of 222 million reais in the third quarter from a shortfall of 58 million reais in the second quarter.

Sales and trading income fell to 258 million reais after growing risk aversion and volatility hampered Latin America-related equity and currency trading strategies. Such disappointing performances offset an otherwise satisfactory showing in Brazil energy and interest-rate trades, the filing added.

Profitability as measured by return on equity rose to 19.4 percent in the third quarter from 17.5 percent in the prior three months. The bank’s ROE, as the indicator is known, missed the 20.3 percent estimate by the three analysts and, just as in the previous quarter, failed to beat that of rivals despite Esteves’ deal-making expertise and focus on cost-efficiency.

Helping profit, banker compensation slipped 4.2 percent in a quarter-on-quarter basis, to 254 million reais - usually bonuses only rise when revenue increases. The number, however, came well below the 385 million reais estimate.

The bank’s consolidated loan book rose 0.6 percent at 35.79 billion reais on a quarter-on-quarter basis, even as lenders remained skittish of extending new corporate loans to larges and mid-sized companies in the period. Yet, BTG Pactual earned 260 million reais in interest income from outstanding loans - a jump of 35 percent from the second quarter.

Total assets fell 6 percent to 184.6 billion reais. Value at risk, or the maximum amount of money that BTG Pactual could lose on a single trading day, fell 13 percent to 82 million reais - indicating a low capital allocation on trading-related activities as market risk remains uncertain.

The bank, had reported profit of 650 million reais in the second quarter, and of 793 million reais in the year-earlier period.

($1 = 2.28 Brazilian reais)