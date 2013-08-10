FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Buckeye resumes deliveries in all New York locations after outage
#U.S.
August 10, 2013 / 12:55 AM / in 4 years

Buckeye resumes deliveries in all New York locations after outage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Buckeye Partners LP said it has resumed all deliveries in all New York locations as of 6:30 p.m. (2230 GMT) following an outage after a water main break in the area.

The company had shut pipelines with a capacity on average of 60,000 bpd carrying gasoline and diesel to Long Island, and a 60,000 barrel per day (bpd) jet fuel pipeline to La Guardia Airport in New York, which was brought back earlier on Friday.

“It’s precautionary,” Bishop said of the shutdowns. “When they shut off the water to do the repairs, it also shuts down our fire protection system.”

Buckeye operates about 6,000 miles of underground pipelines to 100 locations. Much of that service is concentrated in the U.S. Northeast and Midwest.

Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki in New York and Shruti Chaturvedi in Bangalore; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
