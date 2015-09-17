FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Buckeye, Trafigura condensate splitter in Texas to start up soon
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
September 17, 2015 / 8:27 PM / 2 years ago

Buckeye, Trafigura condensate splitter in Texas to start up soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Buckeye Partners LP and Trafigura AG will soon start up a new 50,000 barrel per day condensate splitter at their joint venture storage and export complex in Corpus Christi, Texas.

A Buckeye spokesman said on Thursday that the splitter is undergoing commissioning, which involves testing its systems to ensure they operate correctly.

The new splitter will be the first to start up at the Port of Corpus Christi, which has become a busy oil port with Eagle Ford and Permian Basin output in Texas.

Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.