Buckeye, Trafigura condensate splitter in Texas to start up soon

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Buckeye Partners LP and Trafigura AG will soon start up a new 50,000 barrel per day condensate splitter at their joint venture storage and export complex in Corpus Christi, Texas.

A Buckeye spokesman said on Thursday that the splitter is undergoing commissioning, which involves testing its systems to ensure they operate correctly.

The new splitter will be the first to start up at the Port of Corpus Christi, which has become a busy oil port with Eagle Ford and Permian Basin output in Texas.