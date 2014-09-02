FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Buckeye Partners to buy midstream assets for $860 million
September 2, 2014 / 9:21 PM / 3 years ago

Buckeye Partners to buy midstream assets for $860 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Buckeye Partners LP (BPL.N) said it would pay $860 million for 80 percent of Trafigura AG’s [TRAFGF.UL] membership interests in certain midstream assets linking South Texas to the Gulf Coast.

Buckeye Texas Partners will run a deep-water, high-volume marine terminal, a condensate splitter and LPG storage complex on the Corpus Christi Ship Channel, Buckeye said.

Buckeye Texas Partners will also own three crude oil and condensate gathering facilities in the Eagle Ford shale, Buckeye said.

Buckeye said it expected Buckeye Texas Partners to invest about $240-$270 million through the first quarter of 2016.

Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
