Roark Capital offers to buy Buffalo Wild Wings: Wall Street Journal

(Reuters) - Restaurant chain Buffalo Wild Wings Inc (BWLD.O) has received a takeover bid valued at more than $2.3 billion from private-equity firm Roark Capital Group, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Superior, Colorado, United States July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Roark made an offer of more than $150 a share in recent weeks, according to the report. (on.wsj.com/2jmdx8l)

Roark Capital declined to comment.

The restaurant chain’s shares rose 27.5 percent to $149.51 after the bell following the report.