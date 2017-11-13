FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Roark Capital offers to buy Buffalo Wild Wings: Wall Street Journal
Sections
Featured
Life inside Rohingya refugee camps
Focus 360
Life inside Rohingya refugee camps
Puerto Rico requests $94.4 billion from Congress for rebuild
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico requests $94.4 billion from Congress for rebuild
BlackRock's Fink says no need for hysteria in markets
Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit
BlackRock's Fink says no need for hysteria in markets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 13, 2017 / 10:02 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Roark Capital offers to buy Buffalo Wild Wings: Wall Street Journal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Restaurant chain Buffalo Wild Wings Inc (BWLD.O) has received a takeover bid valued at more than $2.3 billion from private-equity firm Roark Capital Group, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Superior, Colorado, United States July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Roark made an offer of more than $150 a share in recent weeks, according to the report. (on.wsj.com/2jmdx8l)

Roark Capital declined to comment.

The restaurant chain’s shares rose 27.5 percent to $149.51 after the bell following the report.

Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.