Casual dining chain Buffalo Wild Wings Inc, under pressure from activist hedge fund Marcato Capital Management, named three directors on Tuesday and expanded its board.

The company appointed CBS Radio President Andre Fernandez, eBay Inc executive Hal Lawton and Levi Strauss & Co [LEVST.UL] Chief Financial Officer Harmit Singh as independent directors. The company also said it would expand its board to nine from eight directors.

Marcato, which holds a 5.2 percent stake in Buffalo Wild Wings, has called on the restaurant operator to shake up its board, saying "substantial changes" were essential for its success.

Marcato said in August that it would be "inappropriate" to add new directors without consulting its major shareholders and offered a senior Marcato executive to serve on the company's board. (bit.ly/2bYRMXp)

Marcato did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the directors and whether the company consulted with the hedge fund prior to Tuesday's announcement.

The San Francisco-based fund, founded by former Pershing Square Partner Mick McGuire, disclosed its stake in the company in July.

In addition to board changes, Marcato has called on the company to shift toward franchising more of its restaurants.

McGuire said in an interview last week that Buffalo Wild Wings' management had not been as receptive to Marcato's plans "as we would like" and repeated his view that the company's shares could triple over a four-year span.

Buffalo Wild Wings said on Tuesday that two existing board members would step down from their position effective immediately.

The new directors "underscore our commitment to proactive board refreshment, strong corporate governance and independence and diversity," Chief Executive Officer Sally Smith said in a statement.

