Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett talks with a shareholder before the company's annual meeting in Omaha May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway head Warren Buffett said on Monday that his successor will come from within the company.

“A successor will be from within the company,” Buffett said on an interview on CNBC.

Buffett, 83, has resisted publicly naming a successor, a worry for investors who wonder how much longer the billionaire will be at the helm at Berkshire.