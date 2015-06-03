Stock Building Supply and Building Materials Holdings to merge

(Reuters) - Stock Building Supply Holdings Inc STCK.O and fellow construction materials supplier Building Materials Holding Corp (BMC) said they would combine to expand in the fast-growing south and west regions in the United States.

States in the U.S. south and west are expected to drive housing demand as more Americans swapped the frozen north for warmer climes earlier this year, drawn by some of the country’s highest job growth rates.

BMC’s shareholders will receive 0.5231 new shares of Stock Building Supply for each share held and own about 60 percent of the merged entity, which would have an enterprise value of $1.5 billion.

The combined companies had over $2.7 billion in pro forma 2014 revenue. Stock Building had revenue of about $1.30 billion last year.

BMC’s Chief Executive Peter Alexander will serve as CEO of the combined company, while Stock Building Supply’s CEO, Jeff Rea, will join the board, the companies said on Wednesday.

Stock Building Supply, which sells Sinclair bath hardware and Fortis residential locks, gets a large portion of its sales from markets within Texas, North Carolina, California, Georgia and Utah.

The combined company will have presence in 42 metropolitan areas, primarily in the south and west regions.

The deal, which is structured as tax-free to shareholders of both companies, is expected to close in the fourth quarter, the companies said.

The deal is expected to generate $30 million to $40 million in annual savings within two years of closing.

Barclays Capital Inc served as financial adviser to Stock Building Supply, while Goldman Sachs & Co served as financial adviser to BMC.

Up to Tuesday’s close of $18.10, Stock Building Supply’s shares had risen about 18 percent this year.