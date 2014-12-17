FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bulgaria detains foreign suspects bound for Syria conflict
December 17, 2014

Bulgaria detains foreign suspects bound for Syria conflict

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria has detained three foreigners, wanted in Spain on terrorism charges, who had been on their way to take part in the conflict in Syria, Bulgaria’s state security agency (SANS) said late on Tuesday.

The three suspects - two Morrocans and a Brazilian - were held on Monday at a border crossing with Turkey, the agency said in a statement.

Interpol has issued arrest warrants for the three suspects, and extradition procedures would be initiated, the agency added.

Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

