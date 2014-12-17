Bulgaria detains foreign suspects bound for Syria conflict

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria has detained three foreigners, wanted in Spain on terrorism charges, who had been on their way to take part in the conflict in Syria, Bulgaria’s state security agency (SANS) said late on Tuesday.

The three suspects - two Morrocans and a Brazilian - were held on Monday at a border crossing with Turkey, the agency said in a statement.

Interpol has issued arrest warrants for the three suspects, and extradition procedures would be initiated, the agency added.