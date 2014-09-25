FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EC opens procedures against Bulgaria over bank crisis
September 25, 2014 / 10:53 AM / 3 years ago

EC opens procedures against Bulgaria over bank crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Thursday it was opening infringement procedures against Bulgaria over its ongoing bank crisis and expects that customers at Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) be given immediate access to their deposits.

The Commission has sent a formal notice to Bulgaria, and Sofia has until Oct. 15 to respond.

A run on deposits at Corpbank in June prompted the Bulgarian central bank to seize control of the country’s fourth-largest lender and freeze its operations. That has sparked a growing backlash from customers unable to access their accounts.

The European Commission said Bulgaria’s actions appeared to be a “a non-justified and disproportionate restriction to the free movement of capital” in a statement on Thursday.

Reporting by Matthias Williams; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
