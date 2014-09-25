European Commission begins action against Bulgaria over bank crisis

The logo of Corporate Commercial Bank is seen on the facade of a branch of the bank in Sofia June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

BUCHAREST/SOFIA (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Thursday it was opening infringement procedures against Bulgaria over its bank crisis and expects customers at Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) to be given immediate access to their deposits.

The Commission has sent a formal notice to Bulgaria, and Sofia has until Oct. 15 to respond.

A run on deposits at Corpbank in June prompted the Bulgarian central bank to seize control of the country’s fourth-largest lender and also of a recently-acquired subsidiary, and freeze their operations. That has sparked a backlash from customers unable to access their accounts.

The European Commission said Bulgaria’s actions appeared to be a “a non-justified and disproportionate restriction to the free movement of capital” in a statement on Thursday.

“The Commission notes in particular that the two banks have been put into conservatorship with a complete suspension of payments and bank activities even though the domestic law allows less intrusive measures, permitting a choice between full and partial suspension of payments and limitation of activities,” it said.

Bulgaria’s central bank declined to comment. The finance ministry said it was preparing a statement to be released later on Thursday.

If Bulgaria does not comply with the EU executive’s request, it could be taken to the European Court of Justice, which has powers to fine the country and force it to comply with EU rules.

The central bank and the finance ministry had previously sent a letter to the European Commission explaining that they had no legal means to resume payments of guaranteed deposits until possibly after an election on Oct 5.

Angry depositors now protest weekly in the Bulgarian capital Sofia and elsewhere, demanding that the government and central bank reopen Corpbank where more than 6 billion levs ($3.98 billion) of their cash is locked up.

But efforts to come up with a rescue plan for the lender stalled partly because of next month’s elections. The central bank has said it will keep control over Corpbank until mid November when the results of an audit by accountants Deloitte, EY and local firm AFA will be complete. [ID:nL6N0RG2E1]

Until then there is no clarity on whether authorities will rescue the bank or let it collapse, whether taxpayers will have to foot part of the bill, and how Corpbank’s depositors and bondholders will be treated.

The European Union’s banking watchdog on Thursday also said it was investigating whether Bulgarian supervisors had broken EU law in how they have applied the bloc’s deposit guarantee rules in relation to Corpbank.

Deposits in Corpbank have been frozen even though EU law, which Bulgaria must apply, provides for a deposit guarantee of up to 100,000 euros.

The European Banking Authority said its probe would look at whether measures taken by national supervisors breach rules which say that depositors should be compensated not later than 25 working days after deposits are no longer available.