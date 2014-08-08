FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Accident at Bulgarian military plant causes explosion, 10 injured
Sections
Featured
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
August 8, 2014 / 8:12 AM / 3 years ago

Accident at Bulgarian military plant causes explosion, 10 injured

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SOFIA (Reuters) - An accident at a military plant in southwest Bulgaria caused an explosion on Friday, injuring 10 people, authorities said.

The defense ministry said the explosion was caused by workers mishandling ammunitions at the plant in the town of Kostenets, about 70 kilometers southeast of the capital Sofia.

“Some 10 people were injured and hospitalized following the explosion,” the health ministry said in a statement. “They’re not seriously injured, they received cuts from broken glass.”

The interior ministry said in a statement that a signal about the explosion was filed at 0850 local time (2.50 a.m. EDT).

The head of Bulgaria’s fire safety and civil protection department, Nikolay Nikolov, said the situation was under control and that the town’s nearly 10,000 residents were not in danger.

“There is no danger for the population, we do not expect a new explosion,” Nikolov told national radio, adding that the workers at the plant had been evacuated.

Kostenets mayor Radostin Radev said the blast broke windows and eyewitnesses said the ceiling of a bank office had collapsed.

In 2008, a fire caused a series of powerful explosions at an arms disposal depot just outside Sofia.

Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.