#World News
May 28, 2016 / 9:46 AM / a year ago

Blast kills one at Bulgaria's biggest military plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA (Reuters) - A blast at Bulgaria’s biggest weapons maker, Arsenal, in the center of the Balkan country killed one person on Friday night, the interior ministry said on Saturday.

A ministry’s spokeswoman told Reuters the accident that killed a 52-year-old man occurred at 2220 local time (1520 EDT) at Arsenal’s production unit in the town of Muglizh, 250 km (155 miles) east of the capital Sofia.

“There are no other injured people,” she said.

Bulgarian prosecutors have opened an investigation into the incident, which is normal procedure in an incident when someone is killed or seriously hurt.

Last month, two workers were killed in an explosion at Arsenal, triggering a fire.

There have been several other accidents in the arms industry in the country. In 2014, a series of powerful blasts at a Bulgarian explosives plant killed 15 employees in the village of Gorni Lom, some 145 km (90 miles) northwest of Sofia.

Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by David Evans

