Iran denies responsibility for Bulgaria bus bombing
July 19, 2012 / 11:37 AM / in 5 years

Iran denies responsibility for Bulgaria bus bombing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A burnt bus is seen at Bulgaria's Burgas airport July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

SOFIA (Reuters) - Iran’s embassy in Bulgaria denied on Thursday Israeli accusations that Tehran was behind a bomb attack on an airport bus in the city of Burgas that killed five Israeli tourists.

“The unfounded statements by different statesmen of the Zionist regime in connection with the accusations against Iran about its possible participation in the incident with the blown-up bus with Israeli tourists in Burgas is a familiar method of the Zionist regime, with a political aim, and is a sign of the weakness ... of the accusers,” the Islamic Republic’s mission in Sofia said in a statement.

Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Mark Heinrich

