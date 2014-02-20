FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bulgaria says identified third suspect in Burgas bus bombing
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 20, 2014 / 10:36 AM / 4 years ago

Bulgaria says identified third suspect in Burgas bus bombing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A burnt bus is seen at Bulgaria's Burgas airport July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

SOFIA (Reuters) - A third suspect has been identified in the bombing of a bus that killed five Israeli tourists in the Black Sea city of Burgas in 2012 that Bulgarian authorities have blamed on the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

The tourists had arrived on a charter flight from Israel and were in the bus in the airport car park when the blast tore through the vehicle, also killing the Bulgarian driver and wounding more than 30 people.

“Two individuals were previously established. They are now three,” Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov told reporters on Thursday.

“The identification of the new suspect will extend the investigation and there will be new requests for legal help from abroad... It means we will need just a little more time,” Tsatsarov said. He did not give any more details.

Bulgarian authorities previously named two men of Lebanese origin as suspects and said it believed the Shi‘ite Muslim group Hezbollah was behind the bombing.

The European Union last July put the armed wing of Hezbollah on its terrorism blacklist over the incident.

Hezbollah denies any involvement.

Prosecutors in November said they aimed to wrap up the investigation by the end of April.

Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.