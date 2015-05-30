Bulgarian central bank governor says he is prepared to step down

Bulgarian National Bank Governor Ivan Iskrov and his wife Guinka Iskrov arrive at the opening reception and dinner for the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City Economic Policy Symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Price Chambers

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgarian central bank governor Ivan Iskrov said on Saturday that he was ready to step down if there was enough support in parliament for his successor.

The ruling GERB party has nominated Dimitar Radev, senior economist with the International Monetary Fund, to take over the central bank post in a bid to restore trust in the banking system following the collapse of Corporate Commercial Bank last year.

“GERB party has nominated a well-prepared candidate with serious experience in finance,” Iskrov told reporters on the sidelines of an IMF forum in Sofia. “It is not important whether I approve of the nomination, what is important is that enough deputies back it.”

Iskrov’s second six-year term ends in October. He has said several times that he is ready to tender his resignation earlier if there is a political consensus about who should succeed him, but this is the first time he has spoken about the matter since Radev’s nomination.