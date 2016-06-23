FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
JAC Motors considers electric car production in Bulgaria
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
June 23, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

JAC Motors considers electric car production in Bulgaria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co (JAC Motors) is pictured at its booth during the Auto China 2016 auto show in Beijing, China April 26, 2016.Kim Kyung-Hoon

SOFIA (Reuters) - Chinese automaker JAC Motors is exploring opportunities to start making electric cars in Bulgaria, the Balkan country's economy ministry said.

"JAC Motors looks at Bulgaria as an entry point to the European markets for the electric-powered cars and buses it is manufacturing," the ministry said in a statement.

The Black Sea state, the European Union's poorest member, is hungry for new, sustainable foreign investment after a real estate bubble burst during the financial crisis in 2009.

During a meeting with Bulgarian senior state officials, JAC Motors' representatives said the company - based in Hefei city in the central Chinese province of Anhui - could in future consider establishing assembling operations in Bulgaria using locally manufactured components.

Bulgaria's location on the southeastern edge of Europe, near Turkey and bordering Romania, as well as low taxes and labor costs, are helping to attract investment in car parts production.

Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.