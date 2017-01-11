FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Alibaba considers European logistics center in Bulgaria: government
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
January 11, 2017 / 4:47 PM / 7 months ago

Alibaba considers European logistics center in Bulgaria: government

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A logo of Alibaba Group is pictured at its headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, October 14, 2015.Stringer/File photo

SOFIA (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce group Alibaba is considering setting up a European logistics center in Bulgaria, the Bulgarian government and Xinhua said on Wednesday.

No comment was immediately available from Alibaba.

Representatives of Alibaba Group, GS-Solar Company and GoldPoly Group met Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov on Wednesday to explore investment opportunities, the government said in a statement.

Bulgaria has yet to take advantage of China's plans to expand its presence in central and Eastern Europe under its "One Belt, One Road" strategy to carve out new export markets between Asia and Europe.

"Alibaba Group's ideas for investments are linked to setting up a logistics center to back up their operations in Europe. The project will also include trading of Bulgarian goods and foods in the international market," the government said.

The government has also said solar module producer GS-Solar is considering a plant to produce solar panels, while GoldPoly Group was interested in buying Bulgarian tobacco.

Reporting by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru and Tsvetelia Tsolova in Sofia; Editing by Alexander Smith/Ruth Pitchford

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.