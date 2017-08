BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Former Bulgarian air force commander Rumen Radev won the decisive round of Sunday's presidential elections in Bulgaria, exit polls by Alpha Research and Gallup International showed.

Radev, 53, backed by the opposition Socialists, won 58.1-58.5 percent of the vote, compared with 35.3-35.7 percent for Tsetska Tsacheva, the 58-year-old candidate of the ruling center-right GERB party, the polls said.