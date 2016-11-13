FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Bulgaria's PM says to resign after presidential vote defeat
November 13, 2016 / 7:37 PM / 9 months ago

Bulgaria's PM says to resign after presidential vote defeat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borisov said on Sunday he will resign as promised after his center-right party's candidate lost the race to become the Balkan country's next president.

The collapse of Borisov's minority government is likely to result in months of political uncertainty and probably trigger early elections in the spring.

"In the first working day of the parliament we will tender the government resignation," Borisov told reporters.

Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Radu Marinas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
