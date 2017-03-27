Kornelia Ninova, leader of the Bulgarian Socialist party greets supporters during an election rally in Sofia, Bulgaria, March 24, 2017. REUTERS/Dimitar Kyosemarliev

Kornelia Ninova, leader of the Bulgarian Socialist party leaves a polling station in Sofia, Bulgaria, March 26, 2017.

Kornelia Ninova, leader of the Bulgarian Socialist party speaks to media at a polling station in Sofia, Bulgaria, March 26, 2017.

SOFIA Bulgaria's center-right GERB party led in a parliamentary election, scoring 32.58 percent of the vote with 89.7 percent of ballots counted on Monday, data from the electoral commission showed.

The Socialist party (BSP) was in second place with 26.8 percent of the vote, followed by the nationalist alliance United Patriots with 9.2 pct, according to the latest count.

Two more political parties were set to enter the Balkan country's next parliament - the ethnic Turkish MRF party scoring 8.9 percent and populist Will party scoring 4.1 percent of the vote so far, the commission data showed.

Final official results are expected on Thursday.

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov)