FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Close runoff likely in Bulgarian presidential race: pollsters
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 17, 2016 / 12:21 PM / 10 months ago

Close runoff likely in Bulgarian presidential race: pollsters

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SOFIA, (Reuters) - Tsetska Tsacheva, the presidential election candidate of Bulgaria's governing center-right GERB party, leads her main rival, a voter survey before the Nov. 6 poll showed - but a runoff between the pair looks all but certain.

Neither parliament speaker Tsacheva nor Socialist candidate Rumen Radev would get the overall majority needed for a first round win, according to Monday's poll, by Alpha Research between Oct 8-13.

That raises the strong likelihood of a runoff which a survey published on Friday by Gallup International indicated Radev might win.

Bulgaria's presidency is a mainly ceremonial post, but next month's election has taken on a wider significance because GERB Prime Minister Boiko Borisov has said he will resign if his candidate does not score a first-round win.

According to Monday's poll, Tsacheva leads Radev - a former air force commander - by 29.3 percent to 21.4 percent. Some way behind in third, among 21 candidates in all, was Krasimir Karakachanov, a leader of the nationalist Patriotic Front party, on 8.7 percent

The Alpha survey did not ask voters who they would choose in a second round.

The Gallup poll did, and showed Radev three percentage points ahead of Tsacheva in a runoff, though with almost half of respondents indicating no preference for either candidate.

(Alpha Research and Gallup are independent polling agencies)

Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.