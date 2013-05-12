FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rightist GERB has lead in Bulgaria vote: exit polls
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 12, 2013 / 5:06 PM / in 4 years

Rightist GERB has lead in Bulgaria vote: exit polls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgarian center-right party GERB held the lead in a Sunday election prompted by widespread protests, exit polls showed, and would have first chance at forming a government.

GERB, which resigned from office during protests against low living standards in February, had about 31 percent support and was set for roughly 97 seats in the 240 member parliament, according to polls by Alpha Research and Sova Harris agencies.

The Socialists had 25-27 percent and were set for 85 seats. The ethnic Turkish MRF party and nationalist Attack were also seen beating a 4 percent threshold to enter parliament, the polls showed.

Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Sam Cage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.