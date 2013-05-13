Rightist GERB has lead in Bulgaria vote: exit polls

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgarian center-right party GERB held the lead in a Sunday election prompted by widespread protests, exit polls showed, and would have first chance at forming a government.

GERB, which resigned from office during protests against low living standards in February, had about 31 percent support and was set for roughly 97 seats in the 240 member parliament, according to polls by Alpha Research and Sova Harris agencies.

The Socialists had 25-27 percent and were set for 85 seats. The ethnic Turkish MRF party and nationalist Attack were also seen beating a 4 percent threshold to enter parliament, the polls showed.