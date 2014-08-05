Bulgarian Prime Minister Georgi Bliznashki

SOFIA (Reuters) - Position: Bulgarian prime minister

Incumbent: Georgi Bliznashki, 57

Born: Oct. 4, 1956

Term: Bliznashki will become interim prime minister on Aug. 6 after a Socialist-led government led by Plamen Oresharski resigned in July. His tenure will last until a new government is formed after the early parliamentary election in October 2014.

Key Facts:

- Bliznashki inherits a raft of problems to sort out. Most pressing is the fate of Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) 6C9.BB, which was hit by a run on deposits in June. Holders of its dollar-denominated bonds, which mature on Aug. 8, may sue the government if they don’t get their money back

- Bulgaria is also caught up in a diplomatic dispute over the Russian-led South Stream pipeline.

- Bliznashki, a professor of Constitutional Law, was among a group of lecturers who backed a student occupation of Sofia University as part of wider anti-corruption protests against the Socialist-led government.

- Earlier this year he headed a citizens group that backed President Rosen Plevneliev’s demand for a referendum to change voting rules in the country and collected more than 500,000 signatures to push ahead with a plebiscite.

- Bliznashki became one of the few senior Socialist party members to openly criticize the ruling coalition, which prompted the party to expel him in March.

- Bliznashki, who joined the Socialists in 1977, was twice elected on a Socialist party ticket as a member of parliament and was a European parliament deputy for six months in 2007.