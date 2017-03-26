FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
March 26, 2017 / 11:03 PM / 5 months ago

Center-right GERB party wins Bulgaria's polls: partial official results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA (Reuters) - The center-right GERB party has won 33.2 percent of votes in the early parliamentary election in Bulgaria, data from the central electoral commission showed on Monday, with 16.8 percent of the ballots counted.

The leftist Socialists came in second with 27.5 percent of the vote, followed by the nationalist alliance United Patriots with 9.7 percent.

Two more political parties will enter the Balkan country's next parliament - the ethnic Turkish MRF party with 6.4 percent and populist party Will with 4.0 percent, the commission data showed.

Final official results are expected on Thursday.

Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Peter Cooney

