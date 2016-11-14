FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Russia-friendly Radev wins Bulgarian presidency-partial results
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 14, 2016 / 4:18 AM / 9 months ago

Russia-friendly Radev wins Bulgarian presidency-partial results

Presidential candidate of the Bulgarian Socialist Party Rumen Radev arrives for a news conference in Sofia, Bulgaria, November 13, 2016. Reuters/Marko Djurica

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgarian Socialist ally Rumen Radev, a Russia-friendly newcomer to politics, won the Bulgarian presidential election, partial official results showed on Monday.

Former air force commander Radev won 59.4 percent of the vote, compared with 36.2 percent for the candidate of the ruling center-right GERB party, Tsetska Tsacheva, with 99.3 percent of polling stations counted.

The results, which reflected exit polls, meant Radev will take office for a 5-year term on Jan. 22 next year.

Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.